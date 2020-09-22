Rants and Raves | Sept. 23, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration – Never let a crisis go to waste; let’s get us some more COVID cash.

Obituary: Frankie Paul Chapman – We loved you, Frankie Paul, including your wicked sense of humor and forever smiles. You’re with your folks but I know God has a special place for a young man whose bravery kept so many others going.

Council sides with mayor, masks still mandatory – The China virus has become a political game. I’m done with being on the chessboard of politicians! I’m not going to continue to wear a mask as I’m not having panic attacks over it anymore. Finish and be done!

Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration – So now that masks are finally working you want to pull the plug? How long is it going to take before you people start to get it?

How sad it must be believing that scientists, scholars, historians, economists and journalists have devoted their entire lives to deceiving you, while a reality TV star with decades of fraud and exhaustively documented lying is your only beacon of truth.

Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration – I am curious as to where Amanda Kaufman received her medical training that allows her to declare no COVID-19 emergency exists in Mohave County. She should run for public office and share knowledge to the entire county.

Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration – Just in time for the next wave, this Board of Supervisors is “penny wise and pound foolish.” The cost of trying to rush recovery is relapse!

Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration – I wonder if Supervisor Angius would have been so eager to read a citizen’s letter if it had a different point of view other than her own. She always seems to be manipulative and disrespectful to her fellow board members.

Narcotics detectives seize 89 pounds of methamphetamine worth $3.9 million – Good. More scum put were they belong.

Kingman City Council sides with mayor, masks still mandatory – Smart vote cast by five council members. Masks are a proven solution to the virus until a vaccine is available. I am very disappointed with Vice Mayor Lingenfelter. He’s lost my support. Nelson is out in left field on most issues.

Masks – After I first bought masks, I saw a message on the box: “This mask does not remove the risk of contracting any disease or infection.” So when I next bought masks, I chose a different source and brand. Same thing!

KUSD still faces staffing challenges – You mean teachers are not breaking down the doors to be underpaid, disrespected by whining parents, and then die from COVID-19? I can’t imagine why we are understaffed!

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 - She was a champion for women’s rights, except those women/men still in the womb.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 – A petite giant has left us. May she rest in peace and power in the light of justice. May her decency, humanity, humility and love for the law inspire us all.

Ranter at Smith’s – Smith’s rules, legally set by their company, is wear a mask! If you are so selfish to endanger others, you deserved worse than what you got! Who do you think you are?