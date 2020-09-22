OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 23
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Recall effort underway over Kingman mask mandate

The mask mandate in Kingman has been copasetic with some residents, but has now resulted in a recall effort aimed at Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and city councilmembers who supported the mayor’s face covering proclamation. (Miner file photo)

The mask mandate in Kingman has been copasetic with some residents, but has now resulted in a recall effort aimed at Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and city councilmembers who supported the mayor’s face covering proclamation. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: September 22, 2020 6:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – A recall effort is underway for Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and those Kingman City Councilmembers who voted to continue the mayor’s face covering proclamation until Oct. 20 at council’s Tuesday, Sept. 15 meeting.

James Coffman pulled the recall papers for the mayor, while his father, also named James Coffman, pulled papers for councilmembers to include David Wayt, Jamie Scott Stehly, SueAnn Mello Keener and Ken Watkins.

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter and Councilmember Deana Nelson were the only two members of council who voted against continuing the mask requirement, and as such are not named in the recall effort.

Coffman said the mask requirement is the main reason he pulled paperwork, however, he added his actions are due to more than one consideration. He said individual choice is being taken away from those within the City of Kingman.

“I know the virus is causing a lot of mixed emotions and everybody has their own concerns, but to not have a choice in so many things in our daily lives anymore, it’s becoming overwhelming for a lot of people and a lot of people are losing jobs and it’s just a lot to put onto everybody,” Coffman said. “I think we need to get back to making our own choices and being free.”

Kingman City Clerk Annie Meredith explained that for the recall of councilmembers, 1,438 valid signatures are required for each. For the recall of the mayor, that figure is 1,384.

Signatures are valid if they come from registered voters residing within city limits. The deadline to file paperwork for the recall of the mayor is Jan. 12, while the deadline for councilmembers is Jan. 19.

“If they don’t get enough signatures, then the recall doesn’t proceed,” Meredith said. “If they do get enough signatures, and obviously it’s a lengthy process between the city and county to go through and verify that, but if they do in fact get enough qualifying signatures then we have to call a special recall election.”

As far as when that election would be held, Meredith said May or August 2021 could be a possibility.

Coffman said recall petitions will be made available for signatures at 6 p.m. Thursdays and 4 p.m. Sundays across from the library at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

“I just hope people start standing up and letting their voices be heard,” Coffman said.

“Either way, we all have a right to our opinions. I’m not for saying no one should wear a mask. I just want individual choices to be made without having them made for us,” he said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman City Council sides with mayor, masks still mandatory
Kingman mask proclamation will be re-evaluated in October
Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Kingman’s mask mandate
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles ‘hopes’ council backs mask proclamation
Protest of face-covering proclamation set for Friday, July 3 in Kingman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State