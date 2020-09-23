Mohave County logs 17 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Seventeen additional cases of COVID-19, but only one in the Kingman medical service area, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The Kingman case involves an adult in the 50-59 age bracket. There were also 12 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, and four in the Lake Havasu City service area. Six of the new cases involved vulnerable adults over the age of 60.

County health officials have now recorded 3,811 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services had logged 3,930 cases in the county. The county has counted 212 deaths, while AZDHS reports 223.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 92 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Wednesday, Sept. 23 was listing 1,117 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,112 for Bullhead City, 500 for Kingman, 342 for Fort Mohave, 223 for Mohave Valley, 101 for Golden Valley, 84 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 53 described only as “other cities.”

Another 279 cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – are age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,057 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Sept. 22, there were 16 new cases of the virus in the county from 431 tests for a positivity rate of 4%.

The positivity rate was 4% (2/45) on Sunday, Sept. 13; 8% (6/75) on Monday, Sept. 14; 6% (13/234) on Tuesday, Sept. 15; 3% (6/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 16; 25% (69/280) on Thursday, Sept. 17; 7% (9/123) on Friday, Sept. 18; and less than 1% (1/137) on Saturday, Sept. 19; and 7% (19/262) on Monday, Sept. 21. There were no new cases on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,784 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 22,347 tests for the actual virus, 9.5% have been positive. Of the 4,437 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Sept. 23, AZDHS was reporting 27 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 438 new cases from 12,768 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. More than 215,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,525 have died.

Nationwide, John Hopkins University was reporting nearly 6.9 million confirmed cases and 200,893 deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.