Briefs | Tent revival slated for Oct. 1-3

KINGMAN – An old-fashioned tent revival is coming to Kingman thanks to a collaboration of three area churches.

The tent will go up at the corner of Thompson Avenue and Route 66 in the city for a three-day revival on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-3.

The services will feature sermons focused on hope, love and mercy; testimonials; and live, contemporary music and hymns by musicians from Kingman, Las Vegas and Lake Havasu City. Services will be held from 4-7 p.m. daily, and free food will be served each afternoon. Baptism will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The revival is sponsored by the Kingdom of God Baptist Church and Pastor Bob Peet, Canyon Community Church and Pastor Kent Simmons, and Living Faith Church and Pastor Albert Johnson. Organizers said the tent will be set up in a manner that follows COVID-19 guidelines.

Information provided by Kingdom of God Baptist Church

Lutheran Church schedules fundraiser

KINGMAN – Living Word Lutheran Church will host its fourth annual “Giant! Huge! Really Big Fundraiser” from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, at the church at 2570 Northern Ave. The event will feature family, home, garden and other items donated for the sale by 40 families, as well as a bake sale.

Information provided by Living Word Lutheran Church

Global Day of Prayer to be observed

Kingman – Two area churches will take part in The Return National Global Day of Prayer and Repentance, which is officially observed on Saturday, Sept. 26 with a live event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Kingman Nazarene Church, 4715 Stockton Hill Road, will broadcast The Return from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature prayer, worship and multiple speakers throughout the day. Attendees can come and go. A continental breakfast and snacks will be available.

Living Word Lutheran Church, 2570 Northern Ave., will simulcast two portions of the event. “Next Generation,” an evening of prayer and worship, will be aired from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. On Saturday the worship area will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to view and participate in “Repentance and Intercession for America.”

Information provided by Kingman Nazarene and Living Word Lutheran churches