Health Director: Face masks matter more than vaccine

KINGMAN – Out of 667 COVID-19 diagnostic tests performed in Mohave County by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during a recent testing blitz, only eight county residents tested positive.

County Public Health Director Denise Burley delivered the results to the county board of supervisors on Monday, Sept. 21. Seven who tested positive were Mohave County residents, while one was from Nevada, Burley said.

Nonetheless, Burley reminded the board and the public about the importance of continuing to wear face masks when in public, and when social distancing is not possible.

“A mask can actually do quite a bit to protect people from spreading and contracting the virus,” she said.

Burley said the federal Centers for Disease Control “believe, based on studies and research, that those masks offer more protection from COVID-19 than a vaccine moving forward.”

The reason is that the vaccine will offer only 75% protection, depending on which one is approved, Burley said.



Asked by Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 for her opinion if masks can make you sicker, as some people believe, Burley replied that it really depends on the mask one is wearing. She appealed to everyone to make sure they can breathe.

On the other hand, she said, if you would like to check the effectiveness of your protection, try to blow out a candle.

“That’s blowing air out,” she said, indicating a good face covering should not allow for such action.

Supervisors Ron Gould of District 5 and Hildy Angius of District 2 attempted to reduce the number of weekly supervisors meetings regarding COVID-19 from two to one.

“As I understand it, we go to our regular two meetings a month in October,” Angius argued. “We see the numbers and they are more of the same.”

A majority – supervisors Gary Watson, Bishop and Buster Johnson – voted against the meeting modification.