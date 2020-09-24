Mohave County reports 33 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 22-23, including six in the expansive Kingman medical service area.

The new Kingman cases include two each in the 20-29, 50-59 and 70-79 age brackets. There were also 16 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, nine in the Lake Havasu City service area and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

No new deaths were reported. One-third of the new cases involve patients age 60 or older.

County health officials have now recorded 3,825 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 3,947 cases in the county. The county has counted 212 deaths, while AZDHS reports 222.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 92 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Thursday, Sept. 24 was listing 1,122 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,120 for Lake Havasu City, 505 for Kingman, 344 for Fort Mohave, 223 for Mohave Valley, 104 for Golden Valley, 86 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 53 described only as “other cities.”

Another 268 cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – are age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,069 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Sept. 23, there were 17 new cases of the virus in the county from 142 tests for a positivity rate of 12%.

The positivity rate was 3% (6/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 16; 25% (69/280) on Thursday, Sept. 17; 7% (9/123) on Friday, Sept. 18; less than 1% (1/137) on Saturday, Sept. 19; 7% (19/262) on Monday, Sept. 21; and 4% (16/431 on Tuesday, Sept. 22. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,926 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 22,481 tests for the actual virus, 9.5% have been positive. Of the 4,445 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Sept. 24, AZDHS was reporting 34 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 566 new cases from 11,591 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. Nearly 216,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,559 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 6.9 million confirmed cases and 202,170 deaths on Thursday, Sept. 24. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.