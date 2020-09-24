Portions of Havasu NWR to close for eradication of feral swine from the air
KINGMAN – Portions of the 37,515-acre Havasu National Wildlife Refuge will be temporarily closed to allow for the aerial eradication of feral swine.
According to the HNWR, the closures will be in place between Monday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 1. The Colorado River will not be closed during the eradication effort, which will involve shooting swine from a helicopter as well as ground operations conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Topock Marsh will be closed Monday to Thursday for public safety. It includes Catfish Paradise, North and South Dikes, Pintail Slough, Five-mile Landing, and Bermuda Field Observation Tower.
Traffic in the Topock Gorge area may be briefly routed to the western side of the river while aerial operations are in progress, while Mesquite Bay may be closed intermittently while ground operations are underway, HNWR wrote in a news release. Service staff will be present during these short time periods to maintain a safety perimeter.
This is the seventh aerial operation to eradicate feral swine from the Refuge. Swine are known to pose a human health risk due to diseases they may carry, the agency noted. The eradication plan and environmental assessment were developed as part of a national priority to eliminate or reduce the risks and damages inflicted by feral swine to agriculture, natural resources, property and human health.
Information provided by Havasu National Wildlife Refuge
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Weather Service: Chance of rain Monday in Kingman area
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office: Detectives locate $3.9 million worth of methamphetamine during traffic stop
- Recall effort underway over Kingman mask mandate
- Mohave County announces 19 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Bullhead City resident dies of COVID-19 as Mohave County reports 13 new cases
- Kingman City Council sides with mayor, masks still mandatory
- Obituary
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles extends face-covering proclamation through 2020
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: