Portions of Havasu NWR to close for eradication of feral swine from the air

KINGMAN – Portions of the 37,515-acre Havasu National Wildlife Refuge will be temporarily closed to allow for the aerial eradication of feral swine.

According to the HNWR, the closures will be in place between Monday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 1. The Colorado River will not be closed during the eradication effort, which will involve shooting swine from a helicopter as well as ground operations conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Topock Marsh will be closed Monday to Thursday for public safety. It includes Catfish Paradise, North and South Dikes, Pintail Slough, Five-mile Landing, and Bermuda Field Observation Tower.

Traffic in the Topock Gorge area may be briefly routed to the western side of the river while aerial operations are in progress, while Mesquite Bay may be closed intermittently while ground operations are underway, HNWR wrote in a news release. Service staff will be present during these short time periods to maintain a safety perimeter.

This is the seventh aerial operation to eradicate feral swine from the Refuge. Swine are known to pose a human health risk due to diseases they may carry, the agency noted. The eradication plan and environmental assessment were developed as part of a national priority to eliminate or reduce the risks and damages inflicted by feral swine to agriculture, natural resources, property and human health.

Information provided by Havasu National Wildlife Refuge