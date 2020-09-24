WL Nugent Cancer Center lands patient transportation grant

KINGMAN – The American Cancer Society has awarded a transportation grant to Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center. The money will be used to address the transportation needs of cancer patients in the Kingman service area.

An estimated 33,790 Arizona residents will learn they have cancer this year, and getting to their scheduled treatment may be one of their greatest roadblocks, KRMC wrote in a news release.

“Many patients choose to travel to Kingman Regional for their treatments, and this grant will allow us to take one worry off their plate by covering some of their travel expenses,” said Jaime Cook, case manager at WL Nugent Cancer Center. “The Community Transportation Grant from the American Cancer Society is vital for us to help patients get the treatments they need and deserve.”

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center