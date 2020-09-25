Mohave County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Twelve new cases of COVID-19, including three in the expansive Kingman medical service area, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, Sept. 24.

One of the Kingman patients is an adult age 70-79 who is hospitalized with complications of COVID-19. The other two patients – one each in the 30-39 and 40-49 age brackets – are recovering at home.

There were also four new cases in the Bullhead City service area, three in the Arizona Strip and two in the Lake Havasu City service area.

County health officials have now recorded 3,837 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 3,957 cases in the county. The county has counted 212 deaths, while AZDHS reports 222.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 90 deaths, followed by Kingman with 69 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Friday, Sept. 25 was listing 1,126 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,122 for Lake Havasu City, 508 for Kingman, 344 for Fort Mohave, 223 for Mohave Valley, 104 for Golden Valley, 89 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 57 described only as “other cities.” Another 264 cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – are age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,083 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Sept. 24, there were 10 new cases of the virus in the county from 120 tests for a positivity rate of 8%.

The positivity rate was 25% (69/280) on Thursday, Sept. 17; 7% (9/123) on Friday, Sept. 18; less than 1% (1/137) on Saturday, Sept. 19; 7% (19/262) on Monday, Sept. 21; 4% (16/431 on Tuesday, Sept. 22; and 12% (17/142) on Wednesday, Sept. 23. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,046 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 22,592 tests for the actual virus, 9.4% have been positive. Of the 4,454 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Sept. 25, AZDHS was reporting 28 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 518 new cases from 8,401 tests for a positivity rate of 6%. More than 216,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,587 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 7 million confirmed cases and 203,015 deaths on Friday, Sept. 25. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.