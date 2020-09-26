4 more Mohave County residents perish from COVID-19

KINGMAN – Complications from COVID-19 have claimed the lives of four more Mohave County residents, the county Department of Public Health wrote in a news release the evening of Friday, Sept. 25. It raised the death toll in the county from the virus to 216.

Two of the newly deceased were older adults – one each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age brackets – from the expansive Kingman medical service area. The other deaths were adults ages 50-59 and 60-69 from the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

The county also announced 20 new cases of COVID-19, including 11 in the Bullhead City service area, two in the Lake Havasu City service area and seven in the communities in the Arizona Strip. There were no new cases reported for the Kingman area.

There were 85 new cases and five deaths reported in the county in the five-day span ending Friday.

County health officials have now recorded 3,857 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 3,978 cases in the county. The county has counted 216 deaths, while AZDHS reports 227.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 93 deaths, followed by Kingman with 70 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Saturday, Sept. 26 was listing 1,139 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,124 for Lake Havasu City, 509 for Kingman, 346 for Fort Mohave, 223 for Mohave Valley, 104 for Golden Valley, 96 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 56 described only as “other cities.” Another 260 cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,098 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Sept. 25, there were 21 new cases of the virus in the county from 147 tests for a positivity rate of 14%.

The positivity rate was 7% (9/123) on Friday, Sept. 18; less than 1% (1/137) on Saturday, Sept. 19; 7% (19/262) on Monday, Sept. 21; 4% (16/431) on Tuesday, Sept. 22; 12% (17/142) on Wednesday, Sept. 23; and 8% (10/120) on Thursday, Sept. 24. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,193 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 22,730 tests for the actual virus, 9% have been positive. Of the 4,463 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Sept. 26, AZDHS was reporting 35 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 457 new cases from 11,293 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. Nearly 217,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,622 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 7 million confirmed cases and 203,808 deaths on Saturday, Sept. 26. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.