Angius says Mohave County should go to bat for bars

KINGMAN – Despite hopes that Mohave County would move into the “minimal” COVID-19 community spread category in the benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services, the county is still labeled as “moderate.”

That means bars are still not allowed to reopen, county Public Health Director Denise Burley told the county board of supervisors Thursday, Sept. 24.

“If this keeps up, we need to talk about helping those businesses,” Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 said, calling those policies “discriminatory.”

She said bars are being discriminated against because all other types of businesses are open, even if in a reduced capacity, as is the case with restaurants.

Angius suggested that if the situation doesn’t change in a week – AZDHS updates its statistics each Thursday – then something must be done to prevent bars from going out of business.

The same benchmarks allow all the schools in Mohave County to be open at this point, Burley confirmed.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 requested information from the county’s Department of Public Health regarding children in Mohave County who have contracted COVID-19 and then infected their families.

Burley promised a follow-up on the matter.

Burley also reported that her department has hired an account specialist to handle all budgets within the department, including all grant-funded programs.