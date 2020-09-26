Obituary | Herb Wiggin
Herb Wiggin, 90, of Kingman, Arizona died early Saturday morning.
Herb was originally from Haverhill, Massachusetts and moved with his mother and youngest brother to San Diego in 1943 during World War II.
He served proudly in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for the San Diego Unified School District until he retired after 30 years. He was active with his wife and children in backpacking, mountain climbing and rock climbing.
After a serving a short time with the Peace Corps on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts, he and his wife moved to Kingman, Arizona. Once in Kingman, Herb started working for the Mohave County School District as a psychologist. He worked nearly 25 years and retired.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Julia, who died in October, 2012. He is survived by his brother, John Wiggin of Las Vegas, Nevada; and his daughters, Debbie (Wiggin) Veale and her husband Donald of Poway, California, Pam (Wiggin) Hoots of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Cheri (Wiggin) Smith of Kingman, Arizona.
He has four grandchildren – Joshua Veale (Ashlee), Nathan Veale (Jennifer), Joy Pritchard (Nick), and Andrew Smith. Also, he has four great-grandchildren, Marcia Smith, Dalinar and Perrin Pritchard, and Astrid Veale.
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Weather Service: Chance of rain Monday in Kingman area
- Recall effort underway over Kingman mask mandate
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office: Detectives locate $3.9 million worth of methamphetamine during traffic stop
- Mohave County reports 33 new cases of COVID-19
- Obituary / Dr. Maurice "Dale" Parry
- Bullhead City resident dies of COVID-19 as Mohave County reports 13 new cases
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Obituary
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles extends face-covering proclamation through 2020
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
- Obituary
- Supervisors discuss enforcement of state COVID-19 rules
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: