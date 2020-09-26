OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 27
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Utah asks US to delay decision on tapping Colorado River

Utah is asking the U.S. to delay a fast-track approval process as it ponders public comments over a plan to build a pipeline to transport water from Lake Powell to southwestern Utah. Lake Powell is shown above. (Photo by Tuxyso, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3iZvBPE)

Utah is asking the U.S. to delay a fast-track approval process as it ponders public comments over a plan to build a pipeline to transport water from Lake Powell to southwestern Utah. Lake Powell is shown above. (Photo by Tuxyso, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3iZvBPE)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 26, 2020 6:38 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY - Facing opposition from six states that rely on the Colorado River for water for their cities and farms, Utah asked the federal government to delay a fast-track approval process for building an underground pipeline that would transport billions of gallons of water to the southwest part of the state.

Utah cited the need to consider roughly 14,000 public comments on a draft environmental impact statement, released in June by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, for the Lake Powell pipeline project. The project would deliver water 140 miles from Lake Powell in northern Arizona to the growing area surrounding St. George, Utah.

Those comments include a letter Sept. 8 from water officials in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming urging the U.S. government to halt the approval process. They warned of “multiyear litigation” over the project that could complicate talks over the future of the Colorado River, which serves 40 million people in the West.

Todd Adams, director of the Utah Division of Water Resources, said an extension would allow time to review the comments and update the environmental impact statement, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday. Utah made the request Thursday.

The Bureau of Reclamation had been expected to issue an updated environmental impact statement by November with a final decision in January.

“We will be working with the state to develop an updated timeline,” said Marlon Duke, a spokesman in the bureau's Utah office.

The project would send 86,000 acre-feet of water to Washington County, Utah. The state is entitled to the water under agreements dating back a century. Critics say the pipeline could deplete Lake Powell, one of two reservoirs storing Colorado River water.

Reduced water levels in either Lake Powell or Lake Mead could force states to limit the amount of water they can send to growing cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas and farmers throughout the region. Water officials already are contending with drought and climate change.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Laughlin group blasts Utah’s Lake Powell pipeline plan
Regulators give go-ahead for study of Lake Powell Pipeline
US states to meet at deadline on Colorado River drought plan
Utah, US to launch study on mining pollution in Lake Powell
Odds of shortage increase for vital river in US Southwest
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State