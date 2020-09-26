OFFERS
Western Arizona Council of Governments establishes virtual caregiver support group

The Western Arizona Council of Governments has formed a virtual caregiver support group that meets via Zoom. (Adobe image)

The Western Arizona Council of Governments has formed a virtual caregiver support group that meets via Zoom. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: September 26, 2020 5:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – As part of its move toward a virtual platform, the Western Arizona Council of Governments has established a virtual caregiver support group.

There’s an urgent need for the support group, which starts at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, as COVID-19 has isolated caregivers.

“COVID has made it very overwhelming for caregivers as they isolate with their loved one without receiving any type of respite from this incredibly demanding task,” WACOG explained in a news release.

The caregiver support group is facilitated by Elaine Sanchez, an author and presenter specializing in caregiving, and the co-founder of CaregiverHelp.com. “She knows from personal experience that caregiving is entirely too difficult to take seriously all of the time, and passionate about helping caregivers,” the news release said of Sanchez.

To join the support group, fill out the caregiver support group registration at www.wacog.com. Those without a computer can participate in the support group by phone, and can register by calling 928-377-4694 or 928-704-1385.

After receiving the registration, and depending on which way you will be attending, you will be given a phone number to call or an e-vite through email for the Zoom meeting.

For those attending by computer, a link to a video for the weekly topic will be on the e-vite. If you aren’t technically savvy, call 928-377-4694 or 928-704-1385 for assistance with Zoom.

Information provided by WACOG

