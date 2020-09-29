Asplin brothers tag antelope bucks

Drawing an Arizona antelope tag is a very difficult proposition. When you apply in a group application, the odds become even lower.

Arizona is known for producing some of the biggest antelope bucks in the West, and sportsmen from all over America and beyond apply year after year for a coveted tag. Only 589 tags were authorized for 2020.

In Arizona it is generally believed that the two top units for antelope are Game Management Units 10 and 5B.

Last year just over 4,000 applicants applied for one of 21 buck antelope tags in Unit 5B. Only Unit 10, which had 85 tags, drew more applicants. Over 7,000 sportsmen applied for those tags.

This year Kingman brothers Leroy and Danny Asplin beat those tremendous odds when they applied together and drew tags out of the 21 offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Both had been applying for antelope tags for a long time. Leroy had 22 bonus points. Danny had 20. They applied together on one application, which meant their total bonus points were split.

But their application also got one bonus point, so they had 22 bonus points, or 22 chances to draw a low number in the 2020 draw.

And they did. Neither sportsman had ever drawn an Arizona antelope tag, so this would be a new experience.

While hunting antelope may be new, the Asplin family hunts as often as they can for elk in Unit 5B. They had seen antelope in this unit in past years, but they would need to spend a lot of time scouting to find mature bucks for their 10-day hunt.

They reached out to local guide and friend Craig Steele, who had scouted the unit this summer and assisted one of the special antelope tag holders who could hunt in any unit in northern Arizona.

Leroy also gave me a call and invited me on the hunt. We also asked friend Marc Schwartzkopf to come along. Marc has great glassing skills and would be a huge asset.

A week before the hunt, Leroy, Danny, Leroy’s wife Ranelle and I set up camp. Leroy and Danny had already done some scouting, and had seen several nice bucks.

There were a lot of people in camp at the start of the hunt – Ranelle, Danny’s wife Heidi, Page McDonald, Asplin brothers’ cousin Dayne Asplin and his young son Thad, and another Asplin cousin, Roger, from Tucson. Leroy’s friend Jim Blem and his wife came up in their new Kawasaki two-seater ATV to look around. It was a great camp with a lot of fun people.

But we weren’t the only ones out in the woods. Even though there were just 21 antelope tags for the hunt, it was Labor Day weekend and the forest was full of campers; four-wheelers and even a few archery deer hunters.

The first evening Leroy and Danny, along with their wives, went out to hunt. They got lucky when they spotted a herd of about 20 antelope near a stock tank. With this herd was a mature buck that sported huge prongs and lots of mass.

Leroy said it was a shooter and when the dust had cleared, Danny had his first Arizona antelope buck!

As it turned out, the buck would just narrowly miss being eligible for entry into the Arizona trophy book, but that didn’t matter to Danny. It was a true trophy in his eyes, the culmination of many years of applying for a coveted Arizona antelope tag.

With Danny’s buck taken care of and in a walk-in freezer at Mormon Lake, it was time to find a buck for Leroy. He would see a lot of bucks before wrapping a tag around the hind leg on his Arizona antelope.

The days that followed would be filled with excitement and despair for the veteran hunter, his brother and his friends.

Bucks were everywhere that was checked, but the big buck Leroy was seeking was nowhere to be found. It wasn’t until the third day of the hunt that a big buck was located. Leroy and his cousin Roger made a grueling 4-mile stalk to get within range.

Sometimes in hunting, things don’t go as planned. Leroy uncharacteristically missed two shots at the big buck from about 300 yards. They were shots that Leroy would hardly ever miss. He said it was “buck fever,” but as it turned out, maybe it wasn’t that at all! Despite the missed opportunity, we were determined to find that buck again.

Our camp went down to just four people after the Labor Day weekend – Danny, Leroy, Marc and myself.

We saw a lot of wildlife –mule deer, elk, coyotes, waterfowl and even a gray fox. One evening at sunset two huge buffalo bulls were grazing in an isolated meadow.

The most unusual find was an albino cottontail rabbit. This little guy was sitting off the road in some bushes and at first, I thought it was a white rock. When the “rock’ ran off we stopped and I was able to get some photos. It was the first time any of us had seen a true albino cottontail.

That’s just one of the benefits of the great outdoors. You never know what you’ll see.

We also saw a fair number of antelope. Each morning we were up before dawn and heading for our favorite lookout spots. We really wanted to find that big buck again.

Marc, an awesome glasser in his own right, noted the Asplin brothers had the ability to find antelope at tremendously long distances.

It was the sixth day when Leroy’s cousin Steven, who lives in Flagstaff, met us east of Flagstaff on an old dirt road. Steven had seen several groups of antelope that morning, and one had a buck that might be good enough for Leroy to take.

The area Steven took us to was good. We located several groups of antelope and one of at least 17 animals with five bucks in it. One of them was, as Leroy put it, “almost a shooter.” As had happened many times before on this hunt, not a shot was fired.

The seventh day of the hunt we went on Anderson Mesa. We hadn’t been there since opening day and we knew it held a lot of antelope.

It didn’t take long for Danny and Leroy to find antelope, but not one mature enough for Leroy to take.

That was until we reached the north end of the unit.

Danny found yet another herd, almost 2 miles away, but Leroy seemed excited as he watched a lone buck chasing other antelope around. Danny put his big Swarovski spotting scope on the buck and had Leroy take a good look.

“We’re gonna go in and take a closer look at this buck,” Leroy said. And with that, he and Danny loaded up their packs and headed off, while Marc and I watched from the truck.

“He’s gonna take that buck,” I told Marc and he agreed

The Asplins disappeared into the nearly barren landscape, and it would be a long time before we saw or heard from them again.

We heard three shots and Marc actually watched the old monarch fall to the ground as 15 other animals ran away. The hunt was over!

We learned Leroy had shot the antelope, which had a lot of mass, at 469 yards. We also found out why Leroy had missed that larger buck earlier in the hunt, and why he had to fire three shots at this one. The scope mounts on Leroy’s rifle were loose. That is a hunter’s worst nightmare.

Even though this buck wasn’t as large as the one he missed on the third day, it was a buck to be proud of. The old warrior had been in charge of a large group of does, and any other bucks that dared to come close were driven off.

It had been a long wait for tags for the Asplin brothers, and it took seven days for Leroy to seal the deal. But in the end, both Danny and Leroy had bucks to be proud of and a freezer full of great-eating antelope.

For Marc and I, it was awesome sharing the camaraderie and experiences of these fellow sportsmen who found out just how hard an Arizona antelope hunt could be.