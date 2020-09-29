OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 29
Weather  67.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Avalanche of mail-in ballots expected in Mohave County

More than 80,000 Mohave County voters will be vote by mail this year. (Miner file photo)

More than 80,000 Mohave County voters will be vote by mail this year. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 29, 2020 6:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – More than 80,000 of Mohave County’s 128,000 registered voters have already requested a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 general election, according to Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair.

“This is historical,” said Blair, who updated the board of supervisors on Monday, Sept. 28. “We have never seen anything like this.”

She pleaded with voters for patience when the votes are counted.

While the county is taking steps to prepare, Blair said the challenge, perhaps the result of the pandemic, is unprecedented. She noted the county is now trying to process 2,500 registration forms by Monday, Oct. 5.

“You will be getting complaints,” she warned the supervisors, “due to the sheer volume and confusion.”

She cautioned against residents registering twice just to be sure, advising them to check the status of their registration online and over the phone.

Blair also encouraged voters to leave phone numbers on their mail ballots. She predicted there will be a lot of unsigned ballots coming, plus each ballot is getting signature-verified, so being able to reach out to a voter to make the vote complete is sometimes necessary.

Finally, she asked voters not to lose confidence in the process and to brace themselves for a long count due to the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots requested.

The Mohave County Recorder’s Office Voter Registration Division, 700 W. Beale St. is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can contact voter registration at 928-753-0767 (TDD 928-753-0769) or voterregistration@mohavecounty.us. Registration is also available online via https://servicearizona.com/.

The last day to register for the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County mails ballots for Nov. 5 election
Mohave County Recorder suggests voting by mail
Safety a priority as Mohave County heads to the polls
Column | Give us a break
County Corner | An exciting time of year
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State