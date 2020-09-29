Avalanche of mail-in ballots expected in Mohave County

KINGMAN – More than 80,000 of Mohave County’s 128,000 registered voters have already requested a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 general election, according to Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair.

“This is historical,” said Blair, who updated the board of supervisors on Monday, Sept. 28. “We have never seen anything like this.”

She pleaded with voters for patience when the votes are counted.

While the county is taking steps to prepare, Blair said the challenge, perhaps the result of the pandemic, is unprecedented. She noted the county is now trying to process 2,500 registration forms by Monday, Oct. 5.

“You will be getting complaints,” she warned the supervisors, “due to the sheer volume and confusion.”

She cautioned against residents registering twice just to be sure, advising them to check the status of their registration online and over the phone.

Blair also encouraged voters to leave phone numbers on their mail ballots. She predicted there will be a lot of unsigned ballots coming, plus each ballot is getting signature-verified, so being able to reach out to a voter to make the vote complete is sometimes necessary.

Finally, she asked voters not to lose confidence in the process and to brace themselves for a long count due to the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots requested.



The Mohave County Recorder’s Office Voter Registration Division, 700 W. Beale St. is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can contact voter registration at 928-753-0767 (TDD 928-753-0769) or voterregistration@mohavecounty.us. Registration is also available online via https://servicearizona.com/.

The last day to register for the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5.