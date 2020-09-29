OFFERS
Kingman Moose delivers: When the water fountains were turned off at local schools due to the pandemic, Kingman Moose Lodge 1704 stepped up

Members of the Kingman Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1704 unload pallets of water for delivery to local schools on Thursday, Sept. 24 behind the Safeway grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Members of the Kingman Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1704 unload pallets of water for delivery to local schools on Thursday, Sept. 24 behind the Safeway grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 29, 2020 5:59 p.m.

COVID-19 took away many pleasures and conveniences from students’ lives, including such a simple thing as the water fountain.

Their use is now prohibited due to the pandemic. And they were dearly missed now when all local schools were granted permission to open by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“That has been a real problem, especially that students sometimes forget their own bottles from home,” Julie Runkel, the principal at Cerbat Elementary School, told the Miner.

It was just another thing for schools to worry about, she said.

Enter Kingman Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1704, and organizer Shawn Savage, the man Moose member Pat Cline credited for the plan to donate water to local schools.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, they both arrived at 10 a.m. sharp, parking at the back of the Safeway grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road, followed by a chain of cars filled with friends.

They all maneuvered, one by one, picking up their load and driving away to their assigned school – 10 cars going 10 different directions.

“The schools had to shut down their water fountains,” Pat Cline said. “They have refillable stations now, but part of it is you have to sanitize the bottle. And kids will not sanitize bottles.”

After putting out the call for donations, the Moose Lodge received not only cases of water but almost $2,000 in cash from the local community. They made a deal with Safeway and purchased 10 pallets of water – almost 420 cases of water they delivered in one day to 10 schools, starting with Desert Willow Elementary and finishing with Lee Williams High School.

“The lodge is very generous and we are very grateful,” said Runkel, who had just accepted 38 cases of bottled water on behalf of the Cerbat Elementary, and 80 cases before.

“Now we have three water filling areas and even if kids forget their bottles, they now can use plastic ones,” Runkel continued.

Savage said the idea started with Cerbat Elementary, when he first heard that schools were shutting down water fountains to prevent spreading the virus.

“We started with Cerbat Elementary, but then I thought why not to do something bigger,” Savage said.

They will keep going with that every two weeks until the end of the pandemic, they said. They already have money for two more loads.

“It just exploded,” said Dale Cline, the current lodge governor. “We were actually at the Cerbat Elementary to get them some school supplies when we heard about them not being able to use water fountains. We started small, but suddenly, everybody wanted to donate.”

“We are very appreciative, very thankful,” said Kingman Academy of Learning Executive Director Eric Lillis. He received 71 cases on Sept. 24. That’s the only local organization that made such an offer to the school.

“That’s why this town and this community is so awesome,” Lillis said. “We are good about coming together.”

