Mohave County adds 20 new COVID-19 cases as world deaths surpass 1 million

KINGMAN – As the world lost its millionth resident to the coronavirus, Mohave County was spared additional deaths over the weekend.

The county Department of Public Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, but no deaths, from Saturday, Sept. 26 through Monday, Sept. 28.

Of the 20 new cases – eight were reported on Saturday and another 12 were reported Monday evening – only one was in the expansive Kingman medical service area. The case involved an adult in the 70-79 age range.

There were also 10 new cases recorded in the Lake Havasu City service area, eight in the Bullhead City service area and one in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials have recorded 3,875 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 3,997 cases in the county. The county has counted 216 deaths, while AZDHS reports 227.

The county reported 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 93 deaths, followed by Kingman with 70 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county on Tuesday, Sept. 29 was listing 1,144 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,133 for Lake Havasu City, 510 for Kingman, 348 for Fort Mohave, 223 for Mohave Valley, 104 for Golden Valley, 97 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 56 described only as “other cities.” The remaining cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,376 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Sept. 28, there were 12 new cases of the virus in the county from 41 tests for a positivity rate of 29%.

The positivity rate was 4% (16/431) on Tuesday, Sept. 22; 12% (17/142) on Wednesday, Sept. 23; 8% (10/120) on Thursday, Sept. 24; 14% (21/147) on Friday, Sept. 25; and 22% (8/36) on Saturday, Sept. 26. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,459 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 22,966 tests for the actual virus, 9.3% have been positive. Of the 4,493 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Sept. 29, AZDHS was reporting eight new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 675 new cases from 5,096 tests for a positivity rate of 13%. More than 218,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,632 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting more than 7.1 million confirmed cases and 205,547 deaths on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,003,791 deaths from more than 33 million confirmed cases.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.