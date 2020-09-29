OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 29
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘homicide,’ 2 bodies discovered in Chloride

Originally Published: September 29, 2020 7:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two Chloride residents in what the agency is calling a “homicide.”

The bodies were discovered inside a residence on Monday, Sept. 28.

At approximately 8 p.m. Monday, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in the 8100 Block of Palo Verde Drive in Chloride after a neighbor contacted the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located two deceased adults inside the residence. Detectives responded to the scene and have taken over the investigating.

Names of the parties involved will not be released until next of kin notifications have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-037323.

The case remains under investigation.

Information provided by MCSO

