Rants and Raves | Sept. 30, 2020

Angius says Mohave County should go to bat for bars – Of course she does! Angius has not supported any handling of the COVID-19 virus except denial. That’s why we have so many people unwilling to do even the simplest things to save lives; because of deliberate misinformation from poor leadership!

Angius says Mohave County should go to bat for bars – Good for Angius. Since the governor and local politicians have fallen victim to listening to less-than-reliable news sources, and highly questionable health officials, it’s time to take stock in what downtown Kingman is heading for – ghost-town status.

Recall effort underway over Kingman mask mandate – I really don’t get this. Almost no businesses enforce this mandate. How are the rights of the “non-maskers” being violated if they can still go anywhere they want to without punishment? A recall is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Angius says Mohave County should go to bat for bars – I can’t believe how long this has gone on without help for the bars. We are experiencing over 25% closures of retail and food/drink establishments. How many more will our economy absorb without a crash? Go Hildy!

Lake Powell pipeline – Better pull our heads out of our rears. Powell and Meade have been at levels for years now that should be a true wakeup call for all of us in the West.

I think the (City of Kingman) recycling center should be open for those who would like to recycle instead of throwing into the landfills!

Battleground state: Trump Victory campaign rallies the troops in Mohave County – After all Gov. Ducey is doing and has done for POTUS, and President Trump did not nominate our Arizona judge for the Supreme Court? Arizona citizens are risking their all for what in return?

Senate lines up with Trump to quickly fill SCOTUS seat – God at work here. Amy Coney Barrett will be nominated and then we will have enough to overturn the satanic Roe v Wade that’s killed 60 million innocents.

Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017 – Why people are living paycheck to paycheck and paying our taxes when millionaire Trump has paid $750. This just shows how the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Is that why Trump gave billionaires a tax break?

I wish I had it figured out. I have a degree in history from a state university and was raised in evangelical churches. I’m scared, very scared. We have been divided to the point of a cold civil war.

Senate lines up with Trump to quickly fill SCOTUS seat – Ginsburg doesn’t get to call the shots. And Trump is POTUS until Jan. 20, 2021, not until Election day. Sorry, lefties. Many of us voted for Trump for his pro-life stance.

Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017 – No tax for me; just for you.

McConnell disputes Trump, promises peaceful transfer – All Trump said was he would wait and see election results; especially since some states are now illegally going to allow weeks after Election Day for ballots to roll in. Every channel deliberately and wrongly ran with what Trump said. Sad!