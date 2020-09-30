OFFERS
AZGFD accepting applications for 2021 spring hunts

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for spring 2021 hunting permit-tags, including for javelina. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: September 30, 2020 8:09 a.m.

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for permit-tags issued through the draw process for 2021 spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear hunts, as well as raptor capture, the agency wrote in a news release.

To apply for a permit-tag, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.”

For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see page 8 of the 2021 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Rapture Capture Hunt Draw information booklet.

The booklet is online at www.azgfd.gov/hunting/draw. Printed booklets soon will be available at license dealers statewide.

The deadline for the department to receive applications is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period, which is Oct. 13.

Know your Department ID, which is necessary to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a Department ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag or tags for any reason without losing their bonus points. For more information about PointGuard visit www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department

