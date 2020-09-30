OFFERS
Letter | Time to wise up

Originally Published: September 30, 2020 8:17 a.m.

How long do we remain stupid?

Mayor Miles has extended mask wearing until (the end of) December. Part of her job is to protect the citizens of Kingman. Since there is no COVID-19 vaccine yet, masks and distancing are all we have.

Yes, some citizens are resisting the mask declaring it is against the Constitution, and that it is their right not to wear a mask or do social distancing. To those who think that way I would ask: “Do you think it’s unconstitutional to wear a seat belt while driving? Do you think it’s your right to yell fire in a crowded theater when there is no fire? Do you think it is against your rights to have to obey the signs ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service?’“

Through the years, laws have been made to keep us all safe. George Washington and the other Founding Fathers would be rolling over in their graves if they knew citizens were using the Constitution as an excuse to avoid wearing a mask during a pandemic. It’s not about rights, folks, it’s about common sense.

Those of you who refuse to wear a mask cannot be classified as ignorant. Ignorant people are uninformed. Through the media we now know most everything about the virus. Most of the information comes from the medical and science world.

So, if you are not ignorant, the next lower classification is stupid (being without common sense). None of us want to be labeled as stupid so stop listening to the dummy who is feeding you false information and do your own research. Your new findings will be quite different than what the misinformed people of Kingman have been telling you.

Thomas Allen

Golden Valley

