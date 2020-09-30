Letter | Zero credibility
Originally Published: September 30, 2020 8:15 a.m.
After the president refused to accept a loss in the next election that has people outraged, now a few (very few) GOP lawmakers have assured that there will be a peaceful transition of power in the next election. Problem is just days ago the entire GOP proved that their word means nothing as they lied about no court appointments in an election year. The have zero credibility.
Andy Worth
KIngman
