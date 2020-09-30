Mohave County logs 7 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the county in a news release the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Three of the new cases are in the expansive Kingman medical service area. Two of the new Kingman patients are adults in the 30=39 age range, and the other is age 40-49. There were also four new cases confirmed in the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

County health officials have recorded 3,881 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 4,004 cases in the county. The county has counted 216 deaths, while AZDHS reports 226.

The county reported 93 new cases and five deaths in the county in the week ending Sunday, Sept. 27.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 93 deaths, followed by Kingman with 70 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county on Wednesday, Sept. 30 was listing 1,146 confirmed cases for Bullhead City, 1,133 for Lake Havasu City, 512 for Kingman, 349 for Fort Mohave, 223 for Mohave Valley, 105 for Golden Valley, 97 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 56 described only as “other cities.” The remaining cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,501 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Sept. 29, there were seven new cases of the virus in the county from 27 tests for a positivity rate of 26%.

The positivity rate was 4% (16/431) on Tuesday, Sept. 22; 12% (17/142) on Wednesday, Sept. 23; 8% (10/120) on Thursday, Sept. 24; 14% (21/147) on Friday, Sept. 25; 22% (8/36) on Saturday, Sept. 26; and 29% (12/41) on Monday, Sept. 28. There were no new cases reported on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,486 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 22,991 tests for the actual virus, 9.3% have been positive. Of the 4,495 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Sept. 30, AZDHS was reporting 18 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 323 new cases from 4,586 tests for a positivity rate of 13%. More than 218,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,650 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University was reporting nearly 7.1 million confirmed cases and 206,351 deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,009,593 deaths from nearly 34 million confirmed cases.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.