Cases, deaths falling as COVID-19 toll nears 600 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – A year and a week after the first coronavirus case was reported in Mohave County, the case count is approaching 20,000, and the death toll is nearing 600.

The two new deaths and 45 new cases reported in the county by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 30-31, raised the number of confirmed cases to 19,909, and deaths to 594.

The newly deceased are an adult age 70-79 from the Bullhead City medical service area, and an adult age 80-89 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

Of the 45 new cases in the county, 15 were in the Kingman medical service area. They encompassed all age groups, with two local cases each ages 0-10, 11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 60-69 and 70-79, and one each age 40-49, 50-59 and 80-89.

Bullhead City experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 18. There were also 10 cases in the Lake Havasu City area, and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped dramatically after peaking in January at more than 1,000 per week, according to county health data. The case count then plateaued at about 200 per week, but appears to be falling again.

There have been 101 new cases and three deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 25 and noon on Wednesday. There were 214 new cases and 10 deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Thursday, March 25, and 212 cases and 11 deaths between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 176 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 147, Lake Havasu City with 143, Fort Mohave with 48, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,870 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,889 for Bullhead City, 4,431 for Kingman, 1,614 for Fort Mohave, 1,093 for Golden Valley, 747 for Mohave Valley and 442 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 140 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 36 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,284 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,909 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,141 cases in the county. The county counts 594 deaths, while the state reports 688. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, March 31 there were 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 522 new tests for a positivity rate of 4%.

The positivity rate in the county was 3% (14/552) on Wednesday, March 24; 7% (38/531) on Thursday, March 25; 2% 14/604 on Friday, March 26; 2% (8/365) on Saturday, March 27; 4% (12/339) on Sunday, March 28; 8% (18/220) on Monday, March 29; and 6% (29/487) on Tuesday, March 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 174,428 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, April 1, AZDHS was reporting 26 new deaths. More than 842,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,977 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 30.5 million confirmed cases and 552,942 deaths on Thursday, April 1. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,821,004 deaths from more than 129 million confirmed cases on Thursday, April 1.

Vaccines are being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The county webpage listing vaccination providers can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.