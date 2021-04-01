Easter-themed events slated for Kingman
KINGMAN – Easter is coming but the Easter Bunny will be making limited appearances in Kingman.
No traditional Easter Egg Hunt at Centennial Park, no pictures with the Bunny courtesy of the Kingman Police Department.
There are still some secular Easter activities Kingmanites can engage in, including:
– Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, is offering breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3.
– Kingman's Route 66 Swap Meet will have an Easter egg hunt from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4. The event is open to children 12 and younger. Golden eggs will be hidden throughout the day. “Bring your kids for great family fun,” organizers wrote on Facebook.
And, of course, Kingman churches will hold Easter worship services.
Central Church, 112 N. 4th St., will have an Easter egg drop for kids after the 10:30 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.
Easter egg hunts aren’t just for kids. For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will hold its 6th Annual Easter Egg Hunt for pets from noon to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday at the Paws-itively Charming Thrift Shoppe and Pet Boutique, 204 N. Fourth St., Kingman. Dogs hunt for eggs filled with treats. Special eggs win prizes. Cost is $5 per dog.
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Mohave County health officials open vaccines to all adults
- Obituary Notice
- Obituary
- Kingman man facing charges for alleged escape attempt
- Obituary
- Needles man’s body found in Mohave Valley
- Kingman Farmers Market to open in new location
- Obituary
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: