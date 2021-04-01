Easter-themed events slated for Kingman

KINGMAN – Easter is coming but the Easter Bunny will be making limited appearances in Kingman.

No traditional Easter Egg Hunt at Centennial Park, no pictures with the Bunny courtesy of the Kingman Police Department.

There are still some secular Easter activities Kingmanites can engage in, including:

– Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, is offering breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3.

– Kingman's Route 66 Swap Meet will have an Easter egg hunt from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4. The event is open to children 12 and younger. Golden eggs will be hidden throughout the day. “Bring your kids for great family fun,” organizers wrote on Facebook.

And, of course, Kingman churches will hold Easter worship services.

Central Church, 112 N. 4th St., will have an Easter egg drop for kids after the 10:30 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.

Easter egg hunts aren’t just for kids. For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will hold its 6th Annual Easter Egg Hunt for pets from noon to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday at the Paws-itively Charming Thrift Shoppe and Pet Boutique, 204 N. Fourth St., Kingman. Dogs hunt for eggs filled with treats. Special eggs win prizes. Cost is $5 per dog.