Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 01
Kingman Center for the Arts presents ‘The Growing Season’

This cold-cast bronze-on-walnut piece by Elisabeth Pollnow is part of the new show at the ArtHub. (KCA courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 1, 2021 4:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts’ newest gallery show, “The Growing Season,” will premiere at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., on Thursday, April 1 and run through May 8.

“The Growing Season art show is especially reflective of our times. As we begin to emerge from a veritable winter of coronavirus, we get to witness new growth from the seeds of creativity that have been waiting for their moment in the sun,” said KCA Gallery Director John Van Vliet in a news release. “When I look at what is being exhibited for the new show, I am reminded of the quote, ‘Creativity is Intelligence Having Fun.’ And it sure looks like we've got some smart people having a lot of fun here.”

KCA wrote in a news release that it was faced with closing and canceling the scheduled art gallery show. Gallery Director Van Vliet, who spent his career in Hollywood as an artist/animator and Visual Effects Supervisor said “the show must go on.”

“Mohave County's local artists responded overwhelmingly. Their art was hung and although the physical art gallery access was limited, the online virtual art gallery was born,” the release continued. “People, including locals in our Kingman community, seem to appreciate art whether it's music, fashion, poetry, sculptors or paintings as evidenced by increasing art sales.”

Doris Lightwine, recipient of the Women Making History Award, said gallery shows have been especially important during the pandemic.

“The KCA Art Gallery shows have been especially important this last year when there were no community art shows or fairs,” she said. “I am so impressed with the enthusiasm for art in our community that has made the Virtual Art Gallery, in conjunction with the gallery shows, a success, which has really helped the artists who had to stay home.”

Pat Evans, Mohave Artists and Craftsmen Guild member, said the show fits well into a time of transition from dormant times to one of renewed opportunities.

“I am grateful for all the volunteers, townsfolk and most of all the artists who create this wonderful community for me to be a part of,” she continued.

The show is set to run from Thursday, April 1 through May 8. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Starting Sunday, April 4, the exhibit will be on display in the virtual gallery at https://kingmanarts.org/the-gallery-at-kca-art-shows/.

Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts

