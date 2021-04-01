Kingman Regional Medical Center offers walk-in vaccinations

KINGMAN – The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now available on a walk-in basis for adults ages 18 and older at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s COVID Vaccine Clinic.

KRMC wrote in a news release that walk-ins are welcome at the clinic on its Hualapai Mountain Campus at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The entrance to the clinic is at the west side of the building, and is marked by signage. There is no cost to patients for the vaccine.

Second shots of the Moderna vaccine are also available at the clinic on a walk-in basis, regardless of where patients received their first shot, the release continued. Second shots can be administered a minimum of 28 days after the first. Patients must bring their vaccination cards.

Those seeking a vaccine can also make appointments by calling 928-263-3945. Patients are required to wear a mask and bring a driver’s license or government-issued identification. For more information about the clinic, go to https://www.azkrmc.com/.

Information provided by KRMC