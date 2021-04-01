OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 01
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Regional Medical Center offers walk-in vaccinations

Kingman Regional Medical Center is now offering walk-in appointments at the Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. (Adobe image)

Kingman Regional Medical Center is now offering walk-in appointments at the Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: April 1, 2021 4:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now available on a walk-in basis for adults ages 18 and older at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s COVID Vaccine Clinic.

KRMC wrote in a news release that walk-ins are welcome at the clinic on its Hualapai Mountain Campus at 3801 Santa Rosa Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The entrance to the clinic is at the west side of the building, and is marked by signage. There is no cost to patients for the vaccine.

Second shots of the Moderna vaccine are also available at the clinic on a walk-in basis, regardless of where patients received their first shot, the release continued. Second shots can be administered a minimum of 28 days after the first. Patients must bring their vaccination cards.

Those seeking a vaccine can also make appointments by calling 928-263-3945. Patients are required to wear a mask and bring a driver’s license or government-issued identification. For more information about the clinic, go to https://www.azkrmc.com/.

Information provided by KRMC

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Regional Medical Center provides free flu shots for community
KRMC Hualapai Mountain campus open house
Senior Health Fair set for Kingman Jan. 25
KRMC dares you to play diabetes Jeopardy!
Learn about disease management and other health topics at KRMC’s health expo Wednesday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State