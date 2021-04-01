Kingman’s Anthony Charles Hall arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
KINGMAN – Anthony Charles Hall, 35, of Kingman was arrested in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, March 30 in connection with the homicide of 58-year-old Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman, and is awaiting extradition back to Mohave County.
At approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday, March 28, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 3600 block of Butler Avenue and located a deceased male subject, identified as Martinez. The sheriff’s office wrote in a news release that suspicious circumstances were observed and detectives were called to investigate.
An autopsy was conducted by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which found that Martinez died of multiple injuries consistent with being assaulted. The victim’s car, a 2009 KIA sedan, was missing from the home and an attempt to locate was issued for the vehicle.
At approximately 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, located the vehicle in Austin. The vehicle was reportedly occupied by Hall, who was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted.
Hall was taken into custody, and will be extradited back to Mohave County on suspicion of second-degree murder and theft of means of transportation, both felonies. According to MCSO, Hall was arrested for aggravated assault per domestic violence during an incident with Martinez in January 2021.
The investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by MCSO
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Mohave County health officials open vaccines to all adults
- Obituary Notice
- Obituary
- Kingman man facing charges for alleged escape attempt
- Obituary
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19
- Needles man’s body found in Mohave Valley
- Obituary
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: