Obituary | Casey Dominic Tapia

Casey Dominic Tapia

Casey Dominic Tapia

Originally Published: April 1, 2021 4:56 p.m.

Casey Dominic Tapia, 48, died in Chloride, Arizona on March 17, 2021. Casey was born Oct. 25, 1972 in Kingman. He grew up in Kingman and was a graduate of Kingman High School.

Growing up Casey loved to play sports and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and off-roading. Casey loved to draw. He loved dogs. He was smart, quiet and kind. He helped coach his daughters softball team for many seasons. Casey also suffered from addiction, a disease he struggled with for many years which ultimately ended his life. His proudest accomplishment was his daughter, Brianna.

He is survived by his daughter Brianna Day (Cody), his grandsons Cael and Eli, his sister Veronica Tapia (Reason) and his brother Corey Tapia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose “Leo” and Joan Tapia.

