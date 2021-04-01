Window firm brings 35 jobs to Kingman

KINGMAN – The Coeur d’Alene Window Company will open a nearly 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the Kingman Industrial Park, with 35 jobs to be available in the coming months.

The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that the company has targeted mid-July to begin production, and that it will invest approximately $3 million.

“Utilizing Kingman as our manufacturing and distribution hub allows us to reach much of our distribution within a day or two,” said company founder Mike McVay, adding Kingman was chosen due to a good, potential employment base. “We also found everyone in Kingman a pleasure to work with and that’s one of the main reasons we chose Kingman. As a family business, we believe relationships matter.”

Initially, 12 employees will be hired, to be followed by 23 more in the next three months.

“The company will offer multiple colors designed to meet the tastes of Southwest residents including black and bronze finishes,” said company President Mark McVay, adding the city and county development teams have created a pro-business environment.

The company will produce multiple product lines including single-hung, slider, picture and patio door units.

“The City of Kingman is very excited to welcome Coeur d’Alene Window Company to Kingman,” said Bennett Bratley, manager at the industrial park, adding “our team has been working with numerous companies in an effort to locate them to the industrial park.”

Employment inquiries may be directed to Kimberly Myles at kimberly.myles@coeurdalenewindow.com.

Information provided by the City of Kingman