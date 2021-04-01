OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 01
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Window firm brings 35 jobs to Kingman

A window manufacturing firm will open at the Kingman Industrial Park, bringing 35 new jobs to the area. (Miner file photo)

A window manufacturing firm will open at the Kingman Industrial Park, bringing 35 new jobs to the area. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 1, 2021 5:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Coeur d’Alene Window Company will open a nearly 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the Kingman Industrial Park, with 35 jobs to be available in the coming months.

The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that the company has targeted mid-July to begin production, and that it will invest approximately $3 million.

“Utilizing Kingman as our manufacturing and distribution hub allows us to reach much of our distribution within a day or two,” said company founder Mike McVay, adding Kingman was chosen due to a good, potential employment base. “We also found everyone in Kingman a pleasure to work with and that’s one of the main reasons we chose Kingman. As a family business, we believe relationships matter.”

Initially, 12 employees will be hired, to be followed by 23 more in the next three months.

“The company will offer multiple colors designed to meet the tastes of Southwest residents including black and bronze finishes,” said company President Mark McVay, adding the city and county development teams have created a pro-business environment.

The company will produce multiple product lines including single-hung, slider, picture and patio door units.

“The City of Kingman is very excited to welcome Coeur d’Alene Window Company to Kingman,” said Bennett Bratley, manager at the industrial park, adding “our team has been working with numerous companies in an effort to locate them to the industrial park.”

Employment inquiries may be directed to Kimberly Myles at kimberly.myles@coeurdalenewindow.com.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Big Industrial acquires 40-acre site in industrial park
Kingman Logistics Center welcomes Shelves West, 20 new jobs
Airport Industrial Park key to Kingman's continued growth
City economic development director moving to Oregon
More jobs expected at airport industrial park
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State