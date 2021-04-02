2 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19

KINGMAN – Two more Mohave County residents have perished from complications of COVID-19, and another 29 county residents have contracted the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Thursday, April 1.

The deaths were adults from the Lake Havasu City medical service area, one each in the 60-69 and 80-89 age groups. It raised the death toll in the pandemic over the past year to 596.

Of the 29 new cases, nine were in the sprawling Kingman medical service area. There were three cases ages 30-39, two ages 50-59, and one each ages 11-19, 20-29, 40-49 and 70-79.

The Bullhead City area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 10. There were also six new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, and four in undetermined areas of the county.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped dramatically after peaking in January at more than 1,000 per week, according to county health data. The case count then plateaued at about 200 per week, but appears to be falling again.

There were 130 new cases and five deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 25 and noon on Thursday, April 1. That compares to 214 new cases and 10 deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Thursday, March 25; and 212 cases and 11 deaths between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 175 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 147, Lake Havasu City with 145, Fort Mohave with 48, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,879 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,900 for Bullhead City, 4,443 for Kingman, 1,617 for Fort Mohave, 1,093 for Golden Valley, 748 for Mohave Valley and 443 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 140 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 36 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,310 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,937 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,168 cases in the county. The county counts 596 deaths, while the state reports 690. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, April 1 there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 506 new tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

The positivity rate in the county was 7% (38/531) on Thursday, March 25; 2% 14/604 on Friday, March 26; 2% (8/365) on Saturday, March 27; 4% (12/339) on Sunday, March 28; 8% (18/220) on Monday, March 29; 6% (29/487) on Tuesday, March 30; and 4% (19/522) on Wednesday, March 31.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 174,931 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Friday, April 2, AZDHS was reporting 12 new deaths, and 940 new cases from 30,785 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. More than 843,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,989 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 30.6 million confirmed cases and 553,241 deaths on Friday, April 2. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,830,518 deaths from nearly 130 million confirmed cases on Friday, April 2.

COVID-19 caccines are now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The county webpage listing vaccination providers can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.