Lee Williams softball team nips Moon Valley 15-14

PHOENIX – Lee Williams squandered an early lead, then rallied with seven runs in the final two innings to win their first game of the season 15-14 at Moon Valley on Friday, April 2.

Lee Williams improved to 1-8. Moon Valley fell to 1-4.

Baseball

Yuma Catholic 15, Kingman 2

YUMA – Yuma Catholic capitalized on 12 Kingman errors to win 15-2 in five innings Friday, April 2.

David Lopez singled twice, drove in a run and stole two bases for The Bulldogs, who fell to 2-5.

Girls Softball

Kingman 13, Yuma Catholic 3

YUMA – Kingman stayed perfect at 6-0 with a 13-3, six-inning win over Yuma Catholic on Friday, April 2.

Kingman scored five runs in the top of the fifth to break open a close game.

Junior Maddy Chamberlain had three hits, including a double and her fourth home run of the season, to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

Marisela Abrego, Lilianna Valdivia and Ashley Hartman had two hits each.

Valdivia pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking just one.