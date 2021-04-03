Lee Williams softball team nips Moon Valley 15-14
PHOENIX – Lee Williams squandered an early lead, then rallied with seven runs in the final two innings to win their first game of the season 15-14 at Moon Valley on Friday, April 2.
Lee Williams improved to 1-8. Moon Valley fell to 1-4.
Baseball
Yuma Catholic 15, Kingman 2
YUMA – Yuma Catholic capitalized on 12 Kingman errors to win 15-2 in five innings Friday, April 2.
David Lopez singled twice, drove in a run and stole two bases for The Bulldogs, who fell to 2-5.
Girls Softball
Kingman 13, Yuma Catholic 3
YUMA – Kingman stayed perfect at 6-0 with a 13-3, six-inning win over Yuma Catholic on Friday, April 2.
Kingman scored five runs in the top of the fifth to break open a close game.
Junior Maddy Chamberlain had three hits, including a double and her fourth home run of the season, to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Marisela Abrego, Lilianna Valdivia and Ashley Hartman had two hits each.
Valdivia pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking just one.
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Obituary Notice
- Obituary
- Kingman man facing charges for alleged escape attempt
- Kingman Farmers Market to open in new location
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Needles man’s body found in Mohave Valley
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Downwinders: For long-time Kingman residents, the long wait for compensation may be over
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: