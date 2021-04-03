OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, April 03
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lee Williams softball team nips Moon Valley 15-14

The Lee Williams High School girls softball team snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 15-14 win over Moon Valley on Friday, April 2. (Miner file photo)

The Lee Williams High School girls softball team snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 15-14 win over Moon Valley on Friday, April 2. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 3, 2021 5:25 p.m.

PHOENIX – Lee Williams squandered an early lead, then rallied with seven runs in the final two innings to win their first game of the season 15-14 at Moon Valley on Friday, April 2.

Lee Williams improved to 1-8. Moon Valley fell to 1-4.

Baseball

Yuma Catholic 15, Kingman 2

YUMA – Yuma Catholic capitalized on 12 Kingman errors to win 15-2 in five innings Friday, April 2.

David Lopez singled twice, drove in a run and stole two bases for The Bulldogs, who fell to 2-5.

Girls Softball

Kingman 13, Yuma Catholic 3

YUMA – Kingman stayed perfect at 6-0 with a 13-3, six-inning win over Yuma Catholic on Friday, April 2.

Kingman scored five runs in the top of the fifth to break open a close game.

Junior Maddy Chamberlain had three hits, including a double and her fourth home run of the season, to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

Marisela Abrego, Lilianna Valdivia and Ashley Hartman had two hits each.

Valdivia pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking just one.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Preps roundup: Kingman batters Yuma Catholic 25-1 in high school softball
Preps roundup: Lee Williams baseball team splits a pair at Bradshaw Mountain
Prep roundup: Lady Vols fall 4-1 in Class 4A soccer quarterfinals
Kingman High School softball squad wins consecutive games 25-1
HS roundup: Vols top Barry Goldwater
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State