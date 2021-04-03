Letter | I want my TV

I’m concerned about television coverage in our area. I’m talking about broadcast channels NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and some independent stations, too.

There seems to be a problem; they can’t stay on the air.

I only have an antenna but usually I get over 30 channels, but since they went to digital, they have problems staying on the air.

I know that over 95% of the channels come from Phoenix, but I’ve been made to believe that since we have an antenna over on the mountains, there would be someone here in Kingman who could fix them.

Right now, Saturday, March 27, out of all the usual channels I get, there’s only 8-10 working, and they get scrambled quite often. It’s been messed up since a week ago last Friday.

In my opinion, digital is not good, but I can’t afford cable or Direct or Dish as I’m on small Social Security payments.

Daryl R. Scott

Kingman