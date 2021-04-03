Letter | I want my TV
I’m concerned about television coverage in our area. I’m talking about broadcast channels NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and some independent stations, too.
There seems to be a problem; they can’t stay on the air.
I only have an antenna but usually I get over 30 channels, but since they went to digital, they have problems staying on the air.
I know that over 95% of the channels come from Phoenix, but I’ve been made to believe that since we have an antenna over on the mountains, there would be someone here in Kingman who could fix them.
Right now, Saturday, March 27, out of all the usual channels I get, there’s only 8-10 working, and they get scrambled quite often. It’s been messed up since a week ago last Friday.
In my opinion, digital is not good, but I can’t afford cable or Direct or Dish as I’m on small Social Security payments.
Daryl R. Scott
Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Obituary Notice
- Obituary
- Kingman man facing charges for alleged escape attempt
- Kingman Farmers Market to open in new location
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Needles man’s body found in Mohave Valley
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Downwinders: For long-time Kingman residents, the long wait for compensation may be over
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: