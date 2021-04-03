Mohave County issues 17 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 26:
– Randall Gaul Sr.: 10219 S. St. George Road, Mohave Valley; demo 200-square-foot shed.
– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton split system.
– Blue Marlin Electric: Kingman; panel upgrade 100 amp.
– Freedom Forever: 4938 N. Davis Road, Golden Valley; roof mounted solar.
– Stoneking Construction: 3612 E. lark Lane, Kingman; upgrade to 125 amp panel.
– McKenzie Electric: Topock; replacement 200 amp panel and pole.
– Mohave Equipment: Kingman; 400 amp service.
– Greenway Heating & Cooling: 2640 S. Lazy Yu Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton unit.
– H&H Development: Golden Valley; panel upgrade to 200 amp.
– Plumbing By Jake: Kingman; water heater replacement.
– Plumbing By Jake: 440 E. Ruthe Ave., Kingman; water heater replacement.
– Darron Morgan: 3651 E. Oriole Lane, Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.
– Romar Electric: 3588 N. Neptune Way, Golden Valley; replace 100 amp panel.
– Timothy Galbraith: Topock; adding electrical to inside of garage and new 200 amp pole/panel.
– Ambient Edge: 2500 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton split sy – stem.
– Ambient Edge: 3538 E. Lory Lane, Kingman; HVAC AC and coil replacement on furnace.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 1:
– The Healthy Bar: 202 E. Beale St., Kingman; reastuarant.
– Zuni Village RV Park: 2840 Airway Ave., Kingman; recreation.
– Complete Joy Behavioral Health: 3919 E. Nicole Ave., Kingman; behavioral health facility.
– Ayala’s Pressure Wash: 2818 Louise Ave., Kingman; pressure wash.
– Dutch Bros Coffee: 3699 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; coffee shop.
– Kingman Veteran Villas: 2502 Veteran Way Clubhouse, Kingman; apartment rental or leasing.
– Riel Massage: 1751 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; massage.
– Community Counseling Center: 3326 Laramie Ave., Kingman; counseling services.
– York’s Window Washing: 2195 Ellerman Drive, Kingman; window washing.
– Superior Quality Lath & Plastering: 1738 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
– All American Seamless Rain Gutters: 2508 Georgia Ave., Kingman; rain gutters.
– Wright Way Landscaping and Maintenance: 3159 N. Brook St., Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.
– Overwatch Armory: 3440 N. Sage St., Kingman; gun shop.
– Fringe Beauty Studio: 1867 Gates Ave., Kingman; beauty shop.
