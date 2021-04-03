OFFERS
Obituary | Harlan Lee ‘HL’ Fry

Originally Published: April 3, 2021 5:12 p.m.

Harlan Lee ‘HL’ Fry went to be with the Lord March 29, 2021. He was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas Feb. 5, 1941 to Harlan Felix Fry and Wilma Fay Ervin. He is survived by his “sweet wife” Gail Fry; three sisters Collette, Brenda, and Phyllis; two brothers Richard and Danny; his sons Eddie and Jeff; and his grandsons Easton, Hayden, and Epoch. He goes to be with his father, mother, sister Carol, daughter Carrie, and his favorite pet, Kate.

HL moved with his parents to Ventura County, California when he was 4 and spent the next 54 years learning and then building homes for thousands of people, deep sea fishing, hunting quail, shooting skeet, rebuilding Corvettes and playing golf. In 1967 he became a father to his beloved daughter Carrie, followed by his two sons Eddie and Jeff. In 1982, he met the love of his life, Gail Kellum, in Ojai, California. They were finally wed Oct. 7, 1996.

In 1999, HL retired, and he and Gail moved to Kingman, Arizona. They were soon joined in Kingman by his son, Jeff, his mother, and later his sister Phyllis. He found a passion for rock hunting and became interested in lapidary. Through the local community college and self-study, he became an incredible jeweler and created approximately 1,000 beautiful pieces.

HL was a beloved dad, husband, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by many.

Gail has asked that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warrior Project in his name.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

