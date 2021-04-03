Obituary | ‘Judge’ Harold D. Pershall

‘Judge’ Harold D. Pershall passed away March 15, 2021. Harold was born March 19, 1930 in Wakefield, Kansas and attended Clay Center High School. At the age of 16 he joined the Army Air Corps. Harold married the love of his life Janelle Vandiver in 1949 and made their home in Kingman, Arizona in 1980.

Harold’s passion was law enforcement. His career included Highway Patrol Reserve, Chief Deputy Sheriff Mohave County, Justice of the Peace BHC, Chief Judge Mohave Indian Tribe, Arizona Liquor Board, Criminal Justice Supervisor, Juvenal Justice, and retired Pro Tem Judge, Maricopa County.

Harold belonged to the Moose Lodge, Lions International, Boy Scouts of America, Elks Lodge, Masons, VFW Post 10005, American Legion Baseball manager and 15 years as State Commander and Board Member (VUMS) Veterans Underage Military Service.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dean and Della May Pershall; five brothers; two sisters; two grandchildren; and his wife of 70 years, Janelle Pershall.

He is survived by three brothers; two sisters; five children Leanna (Jay) Stephens, Chino Valley, Arizona Joy (John) Pemberton, Prescott, Arizona, Vera Pauline (Steve) Simpson, Kingman, Arizona, Denise Hoskins (Robert),Golden Valley, Arizona, and Harold D. ”Pete” (Shon) Pershall, Phoenix, Arizona; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside service for Harold and Janelle Pershall will be Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life for Harold will be Sunday, April 25, 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave. Our sincere thanks to all who helped in the care of our Father.