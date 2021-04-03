OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, April 03
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | ‘Judge’ Harold D. Pershall

‘Judge’ Harold D. Pershall

‘Judge’ Harold D. Pershall

Originally Published: April 3, 2021 5:15 p.m.

‘Judge’ Harold D. Pershall passed away March 15, 2021. Harold was born March 19, 1930 in Wakefield, Kansas and attended Clay Center High School. At the age of 16 he joined the Army Air Corps. Harold married the love of his life Janelle Vandiver in 1949 and made their home in Kingman, Arizona in 1980.

Harold’s passion was law enforcement. His career included Highway Patrol Reserve, Chief Deputy Sheriff Mohave County, Justice of the Peace BHC, Chief Judge Mohave Indian Tribe, Arizona Liquor Board, Criminal Justice Supervisor, Juvenal Justice, and retired Pro Tem Judge, Maricopa County.

Harold belonged to the Moose Lodge, Lions International, Boy Scouts of America, Elks Lodge, Masons, VFW Post 10005, American Legion Baseball manager and 15 years as State Commander and Board Member (VUMS) Veterans Underage Military Service.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dean and Della May Pershall; five brothers; two sisters; two grandchildren; and his wife of 70 years, Janelle Pershall.

He is survived by three brothers; two sisters; five children Leanna (Jay) Stephens, Chino Valley, Arizona Joy (John) Pemberton, Prescott, Arizona, Vera Pauline (Steve) Simpson, Kingman, Arizona, Denise Hoskins (Robert),Golden Valley, Arizona, and Harold D. ”Pete” (Shon) Pershall, Phoenix, Arizona; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside service for Harold and Janelle Pershall will be Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life for Harold will be Sunday, April 25, 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave. Our sincere thanks to all who helped in the care of our Father.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Janelle Adelaide Pershall
Obituary | Robert M. Olson “Big Bob”
Obituary | Jon Glenn
Obituary: Harold Q. 'Sonny' May
Obituary: Harold Q. 'Sonny' May

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State