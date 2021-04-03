OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, April 03
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Shirley Dawn Moline

Shirley Dawn Moline

Shirley Dawn Moline

Originally Published: April 3, 2021 5:14 p.m.

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Shirley Dawn Moline, age 72, on March 23, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home in Kingman, Arizona.

Born on May 29, 1948 on the outskirts of Bellflower-Lakewood, California, her parents, Edward and Betty Walker, settled in Kingman in 1967. This is where she spent most of the rest of her life.

Shirley loved being a mom and grandma first and foremost. She treasured her children and especially loved her role as Nana. She loved her family and had so many stories to share of her life with them. Shirley’s heart was bigger than most, and it brought her great joy to give to others. She was strong in her beliefs, and her values never wavered. Her honesty and sound advice was depended on by so many of us.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Jodi Lea Chastain
Obituary | Mary Alice ‘Dollarhide’ Kavadas
Obituary | Donna “Penny” Hunter
Obituary | Dawn Marie Hicks-Cavender
Obituary: Lynn Kite

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State