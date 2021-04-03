Obituary | Shirley Dawn Moline

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Shirley Dawn Moline, age 72, on March 23, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home in Kingman, Arizona.



Born on May 29, 1948 on the outskirts of Bellflower-Lakewood, California, her parents, Edward and Betty Walker, settled in Kingman in 1967. This is where she spent most of the rest of her life.



Shirley loved being a mom and grandma first and foremost. She treasured her children and especially loved her role as Nana. She loved her family and had so many stories to share of her life with them. Shirley’s heart was bigger than most, and it brought her great joy to give to others. She was strong in her beliefs, and her values never wavered. Her honesty and sound advice was depended on by so many of us.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.