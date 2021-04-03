Obituary | Shirley Dawn Moline
With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Shirley Dawn Moline, age 72, on March 23, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home in Kingman, Arizona.
Born on May 29, 1948 on the outskirts of Bellflower-Lakewood, California, her parents, Edward and Betty Walker, settled in Kingman in 1967. This is where she spent most of the rest of her life.
Shirley loved being a mom and grandma first and foremost. She treasured her children and especially loved her role as Nana. She loved her family and had so many stories to share of her life with them. Shirley’s heart was bigger than most, and it brought her great joy to give to others. She was strong in her beliefs, and her values never wavered. Her honesty and sound advice was depended on by so many of us.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Obituary Notice
- Obituary
- Kingman man facing charges for alleged escape attempt
- Kingman Farmers Market to open in new location
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Needles man’s body found in Mohave Valley
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Downwinders: For long-time Kingman residents, the long wait for compensation may be over
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: