Suns lead by 30 after 1 quarter, cruise past Thunder 140-103
Originally Published: April 3, 2021 5:18 p.m.
PHOENIX - Devin Booker scored 32 points, Chris Paul had 17 points and 12 assists, and the Phoenix Suns built a 30-point lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a 140-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
The Suns won their fifth straight game, and this one was decided in a hurry. Booker shot 11 of 20 from the field, made three 3-pointers and added five assists. Paul made all eight of his field goal attempts.
The Suns travel to face Houston on Monday.
