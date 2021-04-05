OFFERS
3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision

Three people were killed Sunday, April 4 when two vehicles were struck by a train in Golden Valley. (MCSO photo)

Three people were killed Sunday, April 4 when two vehicles were struck by a train in Golden Valley. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: April 5, 2021 8:26 a.m.

KINGMAN – Three people, occupying two vehicles, were killed in a vehicle versus train collision in Golden Valley on Sunday, April 4.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that at 2:42 p.m., deputies arrived on scene and observed that two vehicles had been hit by a train. All three occupants of the two vehicles were deceased on scene.

The investigation revealed that the vehicles were stopped at the railroad crossing while waiting for a passing eastbound train at milepost crossing 528.6. Once the train passed, the vehicles began crossing the intersection, not seeing an approaching westbound train.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by MCSO

