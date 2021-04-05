3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
KINGMAN – Three people, occupying two vehicles, were killed in a vehicle versus train collision in Golden Valley on Sunday, April 4.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that at 2:42 p.m., deputies arrived on scene and observed that two vehicles had been hit by a train. All three occupants of the two vehicles were deceased on scene.
The investigation revealed that the vehicles were stopped at the railroad crossing while waiting for a passing eastbound train at milepost crossing 528.6. Once the train passed, the vehicles began crossing the intersection, not seeing an approaching westbound train.
The investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by MCSO
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Kingman man facing charges for alleged escape attempt
- Obituary
- Obituary Notice
- Kingman Farmers Market to open in new location
- Obituary
- Downwinders: For long-time Kingman residents, the long wait for compensation may be over
- Needles man’s body found in Mohave Valley
- Kingman’s Anthony Charles Hall arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Kingman man arrested on drug, weapon charges
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Kingman couple opens tea shop so their granddaughter can dance
- Kingman man arrested on attempted murder charge
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: