OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 05
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Meadview man dies in single-vehicle collision

Originally Published: April 5, 2021 8:31 a.m.

KINGMAN – Joey Douglas Preston, 41, of Meadview, was killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision in the vicinity of N. Escalante Boulevard and E. Bradley Bay Drive in Meadview on Saturday, April 3.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that Preston was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation reportedly revealed that Preston was driving a four-door Jeep truck westbound on Bradley Bay Drive at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, which had no doors, left the roadway before coming back onto the road.

The vehicle began to fishtail and Preston, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. Preston suffered head trauma from the ejection. The vehicle continued traveling westbound, striking a stop sign and coming to a final stop just west of the intersection of Escalante Drive.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Information provided by MCSO

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman woman ejected from vehicle in 3-car crash
Monday, October 20, 2008
Mohave County Photos: A Slide of Mashed Melons
Wrecks claim two lives on I-40
Havasu firefighter intoxicated at time of fatal crash
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State