Meadview man dies in single-vehicle collision

KINGMAN – Joey Douglas Preston, 41, of Meadview, was killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision in the vicinity of N. Escalante Boulevard and E. Bradley Bay Drive in Meadview on Saturday, April 3.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that Preston was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation reportedly revealed that Preston was driving a four-door Jeep truck westbound on Bradley Bay Drive at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, which had no doors, left the roadway before coming back onto the road.

The vehicle began to fishtail and Preston, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. Preston suffered head trauma from the ejection. The vehicle continued traveling westbound, striking a stop sign and coming to a final stop just west of the intersection of Escalante Drive.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Information provided by MCSO