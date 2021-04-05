Preps: Lee Williams wins Joseph City Invitational boys track and field meet

JOSEPH CITY – The Lee Williams High School boys track and field team was the class of the field at the nine-team Joseph City Invitational on Friday, April 2.

The Volunteers won six events – three by senior sprinter Kameron Toms, two by freshman distance runner Wyatt Pickering and one by senior hurdler Morgan Mazon – to claim the team title 322 to 186 over Show Low. Mogollon was third (123), followed by St. Johns (112) and Payson (109).

Toms was on fire, sweeping the sprint events with personal records in each of the 100-meter (11:23), 200-meter (22.66) and 400-meter (51.50) dashes.

Pickering also dominated and set personal records by winning the 1600-meter run by nine seconds in 4:34.09; while doubling that winning margin in the 3200-meter run in 10:36.44.

Mazon won the 110-meter high hurdles in 17:32 by .52 seconds over Toms. Lee Williams junior Don Peterson placed third in the event with a time of 18:79. He added a fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.92.

Other Lee Williams athletes contributed with top-five performances, including junior jumper Michael Goodgion, who took second in the both the long jump (20-00.50) and the triple jump (40-09). Senior Kaiona Bautista placed second in the 300-meter hurdles, just .02 seconds behind the winner, Connor Hatch of Payson. Volunteers senior Cade Cantrell placed third in the event in 47:55.

In the discus, Volunteers sophomore Drayden Allen finished fourth with a throw of 103-07, followed by teammate senior Ryker Lauck in fifth at 97-07.

Junior Elijah Davis finished third in the 1,600-meter run (4:52.54), while junior Jonathan Allred was fifth in 5:08.73.

Lee Williams relay teams finished fourth in each of three events – the 4x800, 4x400 and 4x100.

Girls Track and Field

JOSEPH CITY – Sophomore Katalina Robinson dominated in the 3200-meter run and the Lee Williams High School girls track and field team posted a mid-pack finish by tying Winslow for fifth place with 118 points at the 11-team Joseph City Invitational on Monday.

Robinson posted a winning time of 13:35.05 in the 3200, and added a third-place finish in the 1600-meter run in 6:16.82, setting a personal record.

Lee Williams senior sprinter Amelia Brackett notched a pair of third-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (14.02) and the 200-meter dash (29.09), then added a fourth in the shot put with a heave of 29-01. Volunteers freshman hurdler Abigayle Harriston was second at 100 meters in 20:01, and third at 300 meters in 1:00.12. Sophomore Arianna Hannan placed second in the discus with a throw of 91-08.

St. Johns won the meet with 255 points over runnerup (204).