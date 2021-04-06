City of Kingman issues business licenses
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 1:
– Ike’s House of Signs: 112 N. 8th St., Kingman; sign production.
– Double Six Dent: 4975 N. Oregon Trail Lane, Kingman; auto/RV and truck repair.
– Mohave Meat Co.: 3391 N. Evans St., Kingman; food services.
– Innovative Auto Repair: 3987 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto body and repair shop.
– Sparkling Clean With Darlene: 306 Copper St., Kingman; cleaning services.
– Negrete’s Icecream Trike: 3035 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; ice cream.
– GM Transport: 5413 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; roadside truck repair.
– Bend & Peel Grafix: Car ad marketing.
– Rowdy Demon Roadside Assistance: 3664 N. Bacobi Road, Golden Valley; towing service.
– Cavalier Construction Company: 3726 W. Morrow Drive, Kingman; general contractor.
– Wet Pixie Studios: 4225 Lomita St., Kingman; arts and crafts.
– Star’s Confections: 6519 W. Redwall Drive, Golden Valley; baked goods.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
