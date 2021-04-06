OFFERS
City of Kingman issues business licenses

The City of Kingman issued business licenses to a variety of businesses in the week ending April 1. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: April 6, 2021 2:53 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 1:

– Ike’s House of Signs: 112 N. 8th St., Kingman; sign production.

– Double Six Dent: 4975 N. Oregon Trail Lane, Kingman; auto/RV and truck repair.

– Mohave Meat Co.: 3391 N. Evans St., Kingman; food services.

– Innovative Auto Repair: 3987 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto body and repair shop.

– Sparkling Clean With Darlene: 306 Copper St., Kingman; cleaning services.

– Negrete’s Icecream Trike: 3035 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; ice cream.

– GM Transport: 5413 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; roadside truck repair.

– Bend & Peel Grafix: Car ad marketing.

– Rowdy Demon Roadside Assistance: 3664 N. Bacobi Road, Golden Valley; towing service.

– Cavalier Construction Company: 3726 W. Morrow Drive, Kingman; general contractor.

– Wet Pixie Studios: 4225 Lomita St., Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Star’s Confections: 6519 W. Redwall Drive, Golden Valley; baked goods.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

