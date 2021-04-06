Dutch Bros Coffee now open in Kingman

KINGMAN – Dutch Bros Coffee will open a drive-thru store in Kingman on Wednesday, April 7 at 3701 N. Stockton Hill Road.

Hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“We’re honored to be part of the Kingman community,” said Amanda Stevens, operator of Dutch Bros Kingman. “We can’t wait to serve everyone at our new location!”

Information provided by Dutch Bros Coffee