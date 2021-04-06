Mohave County patient in 20s dies from COVID-19

KINGMAN – An adult in the 20-29 age range from the Lake Havasu City medical service area has perished from complications of COVID-19. The patient is the youngest Mohave County resident to die from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago.

The death, along with another 47 new confirmed cases of the virus, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, April 5.

It raised the death toll in the county to 597, and the new cases put the county on the precipice of 2,000 confirmed cases with 19,998.

Of the 47 new cases, 20 were in the Kingman area, and only one was linked to another known case, an indication that community spread continues.

The new Kingman cases included four involving patients in the age groups over 60, which have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus. There were three new cases ages 60-69 and one age 80-89. There were also three new cases each ages 0-10, 11-19, 20-29 and 30-39, and two new cases each ages 40-49 and 50-59.

Elsewhere in the county, 18 new cases were recorded in the Lake Havasu City medical area, and nine in the Bullhead City service area.

While the number of deaths in the county remains tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped dramatically after peaking in January at more than 1,000 per week, according to county health data. The case count then plateaued at about 200 per week, but is falling again, even as the number of statewide cases is rising again. (See story page 8.)

There have been 67 new cases and one death in Mohave County between noon on Thursday, April 1 and noon on Monday.

There were 130 new cases and five deaths reported by the county between noon on Thursday, March 25 and noon on Thursday, April 1. That compares to 214 new cases and 10 deaths logged between noon on Thursday, March 18 and noon on Thursday, March 25; and 212 cases and 11 deaths between noon on Thursday, March 11 and noon on Thursday, March 18.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 176 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Kingman with 147, Lake Havasu City with 146, Fort Mohave with 48, Golden Valley with 30 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,901 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,916 for Bullhead City, 4,461 for Kingman, 1,622 for Fort Mohave, 1,097 for Golden Valley, 747 for Mohave Valley and 443 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 140 cases in Topock, 51 in Meadview, 46 in Dolan Springs and 37 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,403 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,998 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,238 cases in the county. The county counts 597 deaths, while the state reports 691. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, April 5 there were 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 264 new tests for a positivity rate of 6%.

The positivity rate in the county was 8% (18/220) on Monday, March 29; 6% (29/487) on Tuesday, March 30; 4% (19/522) on Wednesday, March 31; 5% (27/506) on Thursday, April 1; 4% (21/495) on Friday, April 2; 3% (12/392) on Saturday, April 3; and 10% (20/221) on Sunday, April 4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 176,280 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, April 6, AZDHS was reporting six new deaths, and 570 new cases from 10,827 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 845,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,996 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 30.8 million confirmed cases and 555,735 deaths the morning of Tuesday, April 6. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,863,410 deaths from nearly 132 million confirmed cases on Monday, April 5.

COVID-19 vaccines are now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The county webpage listing vaccination providers can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.