Mohave County Search and Rescue K-9 certified as cadaver dog

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue K-9 Team member Lilly has been certified as a cadaver dog, which can help locate human corpses. K-9 Lilly is shown with her handler and search and rescue volunteer Anna Anderson, right, and Beat Marti, the certification instructor. MCSO wrote in a news release that the “new resource will be a valuable asset to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.