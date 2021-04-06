OFFERS
Mohave County Search and Rescue K-9 certified as cadaver dog

K-9 Lilly is shown with her handler and search and rescue volunteer Anna Anderson, right, and Beat Marti, the certification instructor. (MCSO courtesy photo)

K-9 Lilly is shown with her handler and search and rescue volunteer Anna Anderson, right, and Beat Marti, the certification instructor. (MCSO courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 6, 2021 3 p.m.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue K-9 Team member Lilly has been certified as a cadaver dog, which can help locate human corpses. K-9 Lilly is shown with her handler and search and rescue volunteer Anna Anderson, right, and Beat Marti, the certification instructor. MCSO wrote in a news release that the “new resource will be a valuable asset to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

