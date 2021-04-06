Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting in Fort Mohave
FORT MOHAVE - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that killed an Apple Valley man in Fort Mohave on Monday, April 5.
Deputies were called to the area of Cavalry Road and Dunlap Road in Fort Mohave at 6:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found the gunshot victim, Cody Richard Waltz, 40, of Apple Valley, being treated by first responders from the Fort Mohave Fire Department.
According to an MCSO news release, Waltz was transported to Valley View Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a firearm was being “transferred” to Waltz when it discharged, striking the victim, MCSO wrote.
When the investigation is complete the report will be forwarded to and screened by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Obituary
- Kingman man facing charges for alleged escape attempt
- Kingman Farmers Market to open in new location
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Downwinders: For long-time Kingman residents, the long wait for compensation may be over
- Kingman’s Anthony Charles Hall arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Obituary
- Kingman man arrested on drug, weapon charges
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Kingman couple opens tea shop so their granddaughter can dance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: