Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting in Fort Mohave

FORT MOHAVE - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that killed an Apple Valley man in Fort Mohave on Monday, April 5.

Deputies were called to the area of Cavalry Road and Dunlap Road in Fort Mohave at 6:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found the gunshot victim, Cody Richard Waltz, 40, of Apple Valley, being treated by first responders from the Fort Mohave Fire Department.

According to an MCSO news release, Waltz was transported to Valley View Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a firearm was being “transferred” to Waltz when it discharged, striking the victim, MCSO wrote.

When the investigation is complete the report will be forwarded to and screened by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office