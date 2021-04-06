Mohave County urges residents get vaccine now to maintain supply line

KINGMAN – In the coming weeks, Mohave County might see the supply of COVID-19 vaccine gradually outweighing the demand. Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley called on the public to get vaccinated soon to ensure more vaccine keeps coming to the community.

“If we get to a point when we have more vaccine allocated to our county than we are able to use, we might be asked to turn it away,” Burley said at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, April 5.

Burley said other counties are already reporting a decline in vaccine demand, and that in the past several weeks some signs of that have also been occurring in Mohave County.

“You are seeing appointments available,” Burley said about local vaccine providers and their schedule. “Same-day appointments, next-day appointments. The availability of those appointments has been increasing greatly.”

Burley recommended taking advantage of vaccines available in the community and “do that in the near future.”

Vaccines are available to anyone ages 16 and up for the Pfizer vaccine, and ages 18 and up for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

As of Monday, April 5, Mohave County had received 72,642 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and utilized 91.6% of the county inventory.

The community is additionally supported by federal allocations being sent directly to retail pharmacies, with Walmart and Costco recently joining the program, Burley said.

Nearly 50% of county residents ages 65 and older have been vaccinated, the county wrote in a news release on Monday.

“It’s a significant milestone and reflection of our efforts to help our most vulnerable, highest-risk age group in Mohave County,” Burley said.

Addressing the overall pandemic, she added “the trend is moving in a positive direction. We have less positive cases, less hospitalizations, less deaths. ... We’re in a much better position today than ever before.”

The state has allocated Mohave County a modest vaccine increase from previous weeks, the county reported. This week they anticipate receiving 10,000 Moderna and 3,000 Johnson and Johnson doses.



For a list of vaccine providers in the county, visit https://bit.ly/2OtvFxa.

The County Call Center at 928-753-8665 is also available to assist those who do not have a computer or are unable to get online.