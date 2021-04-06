Mohave County’s Tami Ursenbach receives Arizona ‘Women With Vision’ Award

KINGMAN – Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach was recently awarded a Women With Vision Award during the 2nd annual National Association of Women Business Owners virtual awards ceremony.

The Women of Vision Award honors women executives, entrepreneurs and employees, and the businesses they run, throughout Arizona, the Mohave County wrote in a news release.

Their vision impacts economic development in the state and builds stronger communities, release explained.

The organization said of the award winners: “These women are trailblazers and are advocating to support the vitality of business ownership while working diligently to lead their organizations.”

Jean Briese, president of NAWBO/Phoenix said this year’s award winners shined in a year filled with adversity.

“In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we are proud to recognize these phenomenal women, their vision, organizations and achievements that are simply unparalleled,” Briese said.

“I am humbled and honored to receive a ‘Women With Vison’ Award,” Ursenbach was quoted as saying in the release. “I believe as we work together, we can create a stronger tomorrow for Mohave County.”

Ursenbach drew praise from Mohave County Manager Sam Elters.

“We’re all proud of Tami,” Elters said. “She is so deserving of this recognition. She’s certainly one of our women employees ‘of vision and she will continue to make a positive difference for our community.”

Founded in 1975, The National Association of Women Business Owners represents over 12 million women-owned businesses in the United States, indicative of the fastest growing segment of the economy.

The Women of Vision awards is a statewide Arizona conference held for all women in business and leadership across Arizona with a mission to collaborate, advocate and propel women businesses and the local economy.

Information provided by Mohave County