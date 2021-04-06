RE/MAX Prestige announces sale, new owners
KINGMAN – RE/MAX Prestige Properties has announced that after 17 years of being in business, current franchise owner Dwayne Patterson has sold his business to broker Jonny Meins.
RE/MAX wrote in a news release that Meins purchased both the sales and the property management businesses from Patterson.
“After 17 years of running this business in Kingman, and 16 years working with Jonny Meins, I cannot tell you what an honor and pleasure it is to know that this business is in the best hands possible,” Patterson said in the release.
Patterson and his wife Kristi will be relocating to Missouri to be closer to family. Meins and his wife Melissa are pleased to continue to serve the clients at RE/MAX Prestige Properties. The company headquarters, 2404 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman, will continue to serve its customers with a wide variety of real estate services.
“As much as I’ve enjoyed working with Dwayne, Jonny ushers in a new era for RE/MAX Prestige Properties,” said Mike Wagner, who has worked with both Patterson and Meins for seven years.
“It’s an exciting time in the real estate business and especially in this brokerage. I look forward to continued success and most importantly, satisfied clients,” Wagner said.
“Born and raised here, Jonny is a good fit and has a good reputation,” said Karen Lopez, who has worked with Patterson for 15 years. “I’m glad the new owner is someone we know and love.”
Information provided by RE/MAX Prestige Properties
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- Obituary
- Kingman man facing charges for alleged escape attempt
- Kingman Farmers Market to open in new location
- A new kind of bar to open on Beale Street in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Downwinders: For long-time Kingman residents, the long wait for compensation may be over
- Kingman’s Anthony Charles Hall arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Obituary
- Kingman man arrested on drug, weapon charges
- Pipe producer bringing 60 new jobs to Kingman
- Victim dies, charges upgraded for Kingman man
- Mohave 911: 3 Kingman men arrested in sexual exploitation sting operation
- Kingman police seek information on burglary suspects
- Trumpstock is being relocated to Golden Valley
- 3 dead in Golden Valley train versus vehicle collision
- CEO: ‘The Hive’ will still be built in Golden Valley
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Sheriff’s office investigating death of Jesus Juan Martinez of Kingman
- Kingman couple opens tea shop so their granddaughter can dance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: