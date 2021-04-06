RE/MAX Prestige announces sale, new owners

KINGMAN – RE/MAX Prestige Properties has announced that after 17 years of being in business, current franchise owner Dwayne Patterson has sold his business to broker Jonny Meins.

RE/MAX wrote in a news release that Meins purchased both the sales and the property management businesses from Patterson.

“After 17 years of running this business in Kingman, and 16 years working with Jonny Meins, I cannot tell you what an honor and pleasure it is to know that this business is in the best hands possible,” Patterson said in the release.

Patterson and his wife Kristi will be relocating to Missouri to be closer to family. Meins and his wife Melissa are pleased to continue to serve the clients at RE/MAX Prestige Properties. The company headquarters, 2404 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman, will continue to serve its customers with a wide variety of real estate services.

“As much as I’ve enjoyed working with Dwayne, Jonny ushers in a new era for RE/MAX Prestige Properties,” said Mike Wagner, who has worked with both Patterson and Meins for seven years.

“It’s an exciting time in the real estate business and especially in this brokerage. I look forward to continued success and most importantly, satisfied clients,” Wagner said.

“Born and raised here, Jonny is a good fit and has a good reputation,” said Karen Lopez, who has worked with Patterson for 15 years. “I’m glad the new owner is someone we know and love.”

Information provided by RE/MAX Prestige Properties